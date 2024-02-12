Matt Beard: Reds “Could Have Been Out of Sight in the First Half”

Liverpool FC Women secured a 2-nil victory over London City Lionesses yesterday and advanced into the quarterfinals of the Women’s FA Cup. It was an important victory and yet another sign of the club’s improvement this season.

Coach Matt Beard gave a few comments to the official site noting his evaluation on the happenings against the Lionesses.

“I thought we started the game excellently. We could have put the game to bed in the first half, we said at half-time when we get that opportunity to finish the game off we need to do it and it was a great strike from Mel [Lawley]. I think both goals were worked really well. If I look at the cross from Jas [Matthews] for Soph [Roman Haug] and then Soph’s flick for Mel as well, these are things we’ve worked on throughout the week. Especially the flick with Soph, at half-time we showed them how much space there was in behind. There were lots of good moments today. Mia [Enderby] has got more minutes, Leanne [Kiernan] has come on and got more minutes and we’ve managed to rotate the team today to give Paz [Lucy Parry] a start. So, yeah, lots of positives to come from it.”

The Reds spurned a few chances throughout the match and Beard remarked upon that as a bit of a recurring theme:

“We could have been out of sight in the first half. We had two or three really good opportunities to finish the game off but for whatever reason they never came off. Then the longer the game goes on the more belief they get. I thought they pressed us a little bit more rather than what they did in the first half. It was a good performance and a good end to the game.”

Ultimately, though, the squad saw the match out and accomplished the only real task on the day: win and advance. Now, the attention turns to the FA Cup draw tomorrow to see who the next opponent is as well as training for the league match next week against Brighton. Up the fighting - and advancing - Reds!