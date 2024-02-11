Harvey Elliott on “Clinical” Liverpool

Liverpool’s 3-1 victory over Vincent Kompany’s Burnley was massive not just because it took the Reds back to the top of the table, but because it came with the lads once more delivering despite some adverse circumstances. Though the scoreline would lead some to believe it was a generally easy victory, the Clarets made Jurgen Klopp’s charges really work for it, not really putting the match to bed until Darwin Nuñez’s goal in the 79th minute.

Missing key players due to injury, illness, and personal tragedy, the Reds were probably at their most vulnerable. And on the back of an absolute shellacking to title-challengers, Arsenal, it felt like another performance with dropped points could have signaled something more grim in what is Jurgen Klopp’s grand swan song.

Man of the Match and Golden Boy, Harvey Elliott, touched on the difficulty of playing through a gritty Burnley in an interview with the official site.

“Yeah, as I’ve said before, every game is going to be very hard. Burnley made it very difficult for us in moments, caused us problems as well. We went in at half-time level so you could see the quality that they had. We had to dig deep, we had to find the moments where we could break them down and score vital goals and be clinical – and that’s exactly what we did today.”

The young midfielder had two assists on the day, one of which wen to Darwin Nuñez for the aforementioned goal to seal the match. The Uruguayan’s inconsistent finishing has been the talk (again) this season, but Elliott had a complimentary assessment of the striker’s work.

“[Darwin] proved it today, he can score with his head, he can score with left and right foot, his knee, his shoulder, whatever it is! He’s an unbelievable player and you’re seeing many, many things from him this season. On top of that, he works his socks off, you see how much he ran today and worked for the team. It’s a credit to him and it’s a pleasure to play with someone like him. You always know where he’s going to be, he’s going to be in and around the box trying to get on the end of things. So, as a provider it’s always great to play with players like Darwin and everyone else, to have that quality up front when you’re getting on the ball and looking to play those passes. He’s always there and always looking to score.”

The whole interview is worth a read but I was especially touched by how he dedicated the match to Conor Bradley, who was missing as he continues to mourn the sudden loss of his father. The way Harvey speaks about being a Red strikes me of a maturing player with aspirations and a deep commitment to the project. A player that has somehow found himself living out his wildest dreams, yet somehow still deeply driven to achieve more for himself and the club.

We’ve remarked often at how the club seems to have itself chock full of leaders. It’s nice to know that we won’t have to look too far when the likes of Virgil Van Dijk, Alisson Becker, and Mohamed Salah eventually hang it up. With Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, and, yes, Harvey Elliott, there’s a strong spine of leadership coming up right behind.