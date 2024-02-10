Liverpool 3, Burnley 1: Man of the Match

Liverpool hosted newly promoted Burnley on Saturday and made most every attempt to rinse off the loss from last weekend. Unfortunately the squad was forced to make some last minute changes to the plan once again, with Alisson Becker and Joe Gomez both out sick with the flu Jurgen Klopp mentioned in his presser. That meant Caoimhin Kelleher got a rare start in the Premier League and Trent Alexander-Arnold returned to the starting XI, though on clearly managed minutes.

The good news is that the lads in Red pulled out a win to go back to the top of the table, and get back on the charge towards the title, even if it looked bad in the process. Three goals from headers, though, makes for a good day as both Luis Diaz and Darwin Núñez made their way back to the scoresheet.

Now let us know how you saw it. We’ve narrowed down the options to a few of the players we thought had the best performances for the Reds, now make your choice and vote for who you think should be the Man of the Match—or take to the comments to let us know that we got it wrong by not even including the real man of the match in the options.

And as always, a reminder that for anyone visiting on Apple News or Google AMP and looking to cast a vote who can’t see the poll, you can make it visible by navigating to the front page of The Liverpool Offside and loading the full version of the story from there.