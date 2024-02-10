Liverpool vs. Burnley: Premier League 2023-24 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

LIVERPOOL VS. BURNLEY
| Saturday, February 10th |
Premier League | Anfield
3:00PM BST/10:00AM EST
Liverpool look to bounce back against their loss to Arsenal when they welcome Burnley to Anfield on Saturday afternoon.
PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH
Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs. Burnley
Television & Streaming: Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Go Extra (UK); NBC & Peacock (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); FuboTV (Canada); Star Sports Select 3 (India); Astro SuperSport (Malaysia); SuperSport Maximo 2 (Nigeria); 221 Hub Premier 1 (Singapore); SuperSport Maximo 2 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV
Online Radio: LFCTV GO
LIVERPOOL
Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff
BURNLEY
Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff
