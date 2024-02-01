Klopp Provides Mac Allister Injury Update

Liverpool FC manager Jürgen Klopp has provided an update on Alexis Mac Allister after the player went to the ground clutching his lower leg, the result of a heavy collision with Cesare Casadei. After some treatment from the physio, Mac came back out onto the pitch to see out the final few minutes, although that was probably because the Reds had already used all of their substitutions at that time.

Thankfully, Klopp has clarified the situation:

“Macca [was just] knee on knee.” “Nothing major, nobody [from the medical staff] told me that yet.”

Mac Allister had already missed the Norwich City FA Cup tie after having felt an issue in warmups over the weekend, so hopefully, it goes away quickly.

He has been in fine form, having quietly been one of Liverpool’s best performers lately, and tonight was no different. After Chelsea, Alexis won seven of his eight attempted tackles and 11 of his 17 ground duels. He also had the most touches (95) and completed passes (64 of 70, for 91% pass accuracy) than any other Liverpool player. We’ll need him in this sort of form on Sunday when Liverpool travel to North London to take on the sprinkler haters known as Arsenal.