Klopp Talk: “It’s Three Years Already That Pep Lijnders Is in My Ear.”

What a night for Conor Bradley. The man of the hour, too sweet to be sour. The 20-year-old notched himself a goal and two assists in a man-of-the-match performance as Liverpool FC ran rampant against Chelsea at Anfield. That makes it four assists in four days (!!!) for young Bradley.

Speaking to TNT Sports after beating Chelsea, manager Jürgen Klopp was full of praise for Bradley:

“He’s working hard, he’s a good footballer and helped us so much. “Think back in the summer, I think there were quite a few people who said we need another right-back for different reasons. “We really were very positive about Conor like we were about [Jarell] Quansah, I think a really big step made. “[For] the other boys, that’s really, really important because with all the injuries we had, we cannot put a string of results together if these boys don’t show up.”

He also gave credit to Pep Lijnders and Vitor Matos for being on his case about the young Northern Irishman’s development:

“He has the biggest advocates in the club.” “It’s three years already that Pep Lijnders is in my ear. ‘Put both hands and my feet in the fire, he will be [ready]’.” “Vitor Matos [development coach] and Pep are very integral in this department. They really are advocates for the club. My job is the easiest one, I just have to put them on the pitch.” “What a wonderful kid he is. Outstanding finish, the whole game, the contribution, the involvement. “ “It’s a job to play against [Raheem] Sterling, that’s not easy. I’m really happy for him. He’s a very serious young man and that was pretty special I have to say.”

What a night, what a win. Take a bow, Conor Bradley.