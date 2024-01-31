Liverpool 4, Chelsea 1 - Match Recap: A Fun Match Against Chelsea? In This Economy?

Liverpool 4 - 1 Chelsea

Reds: Jota 23’, Bradley 39’, Szoboszlai 65’, Diaz 79’

Blues: Nkunku 71’

Pre-Match

The pricks in Manchester, no the other ones, are already pounding Burnley as the Reds kick off, as expected, so the Reds will just have to do the business against Chelsea. Robbo and Trent aren’t quite ready for their first start post-injury, so Bradley and Gomez start in their place. However, both MacAllister and Szoboszlai start in midfield alongside Jones. Jota, Nunez, and Diaz lead the line.

First Half

Liverpool survive an early penalty shout from Chelsea, which Tierney—shockingly—waves away. It would’ve been soft, but definitely in the “I’ve seen them given” category of pen shouts.

Darwin is absolutely terrorizing Chelsea’s defense. Things you love to see. He also extended his lead a top the “hit woodwork” table, with two strikes already rattling off the posts in the opening 20 minutes.

Jota opens the scoring with a phenomenal dribble straight through the heart of the Chelsea defense! Szoboszlai wins the ball back around midfield, pops it off to Bradley, who picks out Jota in acres of space. And boy, did Diogo make the most of it.

So, I hesitate to say this, but Paul Tierney is actually having a decent game? He’s been carding Chelsea players for rough challenges and even cautioned Chilwell for a dive. Can’t wait until he loses the plot in the second half.

Conor Bradley has just opened his Liverpool account with a sublime finish! 2-0 to the Scousers!

And now Tierney pointed to the spot after Jota was fouled from behind. What is happening?! AAAND Darwin clatters it off the post. That’s three times he’s hit the woodwork tonight.

Second Half

Bradley gets his second assist of the game, as Dom Szoboszlai nods home his cross from close range. Bradley has been hugely impressive on both sides of the ball, and involved in all three of Liverpool’s goals.

It’s a quadruple sub from Klopp. Bradley comes off to a standing ovation, as does Szoboszlai, Gomez, and Jota. They are replaced by Trent, Robbo, Harvey Elliott, and Gakpo.

Well, the fresh legs do not seem to help as Chelsea seem to walk through the Liverpool defense and score.

Darwin hits the woodwork for an almost impressive fourth time THIS MATCH with a towering header that just wasn’t to be, but manages to get an assist a moment later when he puts one on a silver platter for Lucho to poke home.

Klopp then brings on Bobby Clark for Jones.

In the waning minutes MacAllister appears to pick up a knock and is walking off the pitch gingerly. He is back on in a minute, so it must’ve not been that serious.

Final Thoughts

Liverpool entered this match on the back of 7 consecutive draws against the London Blues, and a lengthy history with referee Paul Tierney. Shockingly, none of that mattered, as the Reds ran riot over Chelsea, extended their lead in the Premier League, and padded their goal differential. And they extended their leads a top both the individual and team “hit woodwork” tables.