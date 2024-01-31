Liverpool vs. Chelsea: Premier League 2023-24 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

LIVERPOOL VS CHELSEA

| Saturday, March 3rd |

Premier League | Anfield

8:15PM BST/3:15PM EST

Liverpool hope to end the streak of 7 consecutive draws across all competitions against the London Blues tonight. With a win. To be clear, a win would be better than a loss. If the Reds win all three points tonight, they will regain their 5-point advantage over all comers at the top of the Premier League table.

After their cameo appearances last time out, we might be looking at a return to the starting lineup for any or all of Dominik Szoboszlai, Andy Robertson, and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Television & Streaming: TNT Sports 1 & Discovery+ (UK); Peacock (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); FuboTV (Canada); Star Sports Select 1 (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport Maximo 2 (Nigeria); 222 Hub Premier 2 (Singapore); SuperSport Maximo 2 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Online Radio: LFCTV GO

LIVERPOOL

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

CHELSEA

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

