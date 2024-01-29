Transfer News: Calvin Ramsey Off On Loan to Bolton

Young defender Calvin Ramsay, who was recalled from his initial loan to Preston North End this January, is heading out to Bolton Wanderers for the second half of the 2023/24 season.

Bolton Wanderers are second place in League One at the moment, and could well find themselves in a promotion fight — excellent experience for the 20-year-old.

Ramsay signed for the Reds in 2022 having already broken into the Scottish national team, but saw his progress on Merseyside cut short with an early injury that required surgery and a lengthy recuperation time.

Liverpool fans will hope he can regain senior form while away in the Greater Manchester area.