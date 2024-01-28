Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s FA Cup Win Over Norwich City

The dream of the quad in Jürgen Klopp’s newly announced final season with Liverpool is still well alive after a fairly comfortable 4-2 win over Norwich. The Reds dominated the possession and the chances in the match, but the Canaries made it interesting enough through a couple of good moments for the Championship side.

Below, we take a look at some winners and losers on the night, and attempt to disentangle narrative from fact.

Winners

Curtis Jones

The Scouser in the team continues to show just how valuable he is to this squad. He was strong on and off the ball as always, controlling the match with his pressing and his smart passing (94% completion rate). He popped up at the back post to finish off a cross from James McConnell with a fantastic header. Jones has now surpassed his best goal tally for a season.

5 - Curtis Jones has scored his fifth goal of the season for Liverpool; now his outright most in a single campaign across all competitions, surpassing the four he netted in 2020-21. Ascending. pic.twitter.com/SDyNnOwmBN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 28, 2024

Youth Movement

Klopp continues to show his trust in Academy products, and was rewarded with some stellar performances on the day. Jarrell Quansah was his usual unflappable self while playing on his 21st birthday. He impressively completed 96 of his 100 passes on the day.

Conor Bradley has his best match for the senior team. The Northern Irish right back ended with two assists on the day, one coming from a fantastic run that saw him play a couple of quick one-twos. He showed great anticipation and technique on his second assist to get to and volley the ball across the face of goal for Ryan Gravenberch to turn home. Bradley also co-lead the team with 5 tackles.

James McConnell was also given his first start for the senior team at just 19 years of age. Though playing in a holding role McConnell set up the opening goal, sending a very nice deep cross to an unmarked Curtis Jones to head in. McConnell also endeared himself to the Anfield faithful by willingly throwing himself into some crunching tackles.

The Himbo and the Ghost

Since Diogo Jota has returned from injury, he and Darwin Núñez have proven to be a lethal combination up top. The Uruguayan chaos merchant thrives on the smart through balls provided from Jota, while the Portuguese hitman makes full use of the space created by Darwin. They were both on the score sheet again against Norwich City, continuing a trend we’ve seen over the last month. The duo have played together in the last seven matches and combined for eight goals and six assists.

Return to Health

It was a big boost to see Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, and Dominik Szoboszlai on the bench to start the match. With some big fixtures coming up, Jürgen Klopp had the opportunity to get those players some competitive minutes with the match against Norwich well in hand. Szoboszlai provided an assist to fellow substitute Virgil van Dijk, and Alexander-Arnold got a run out in midfield.

Losers

Cody Gakpo

On a day when his strike partners shone, Gakpo struggled with his touch and timing.

Darwin Nuñez vs The Woodwork

Darwin got his goal, but not after smacking the woodwork for approximately the 257th time this season.

From the Manager

“It’s emotional but I have to pull myself together. I received all the messages. I’m not made of wood. I told the people to stop singing my song in games, and it’s good that they obviously already stopped listening to me!”

-Jürgen Klopp

What Happens Next

After a break from Premier League play for a couple of cup matches Liverpool will return their focus to the push for a league title. The Reds will take on Chelsea in the friendly confines of Anfield on Wednesday.