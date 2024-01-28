Liverpool 5, Norwich City 2: Man Of The Match

Liverpool played for the first time since Jürgen Klopp announced his decision to leave the club at the end of the season. The Reds put forth a fun display for their German manager despite a good sprinkling of youth in the starting lineup against Norwich City in the FA Cup.

Two of those youngsters, Conor Bradley and James McConnell, had fantastic outings. McConnell provided a fantastic cross to Curtis Jones to open the scoring, and showed no fear as he put in some crunching tackles in a holding midfield role. Bradley continued to display his quality at right back, culminating with a sensational sequence of 1-2 passing while on the run to set up Darwin Núñez for a goal. He got a second assist while showing great technical ability to volley the ball down across the face of goal form Ryan Gravenberch to turn home.

Darwin Núñez was again a menace, scoring a goal and almost uprooting to goal with a strike against the far post. Diogo Jota scored on a fantastic volleyed finish of his own, and was a constant threat on and off the ball. Curtis Jones opened the scoring with a fantastic header, and was again a lynchpin for the team in midfield.

Now let us know how you saw it. We've narrowed down the options to a few of the players we thought had the best performances for the Reds, now make your choice and vote for who you think should be the Man of the Match—or take to the comments to let us know that we got it wrong by not even including the real man of the match in the options.

