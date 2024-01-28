Liverpool vs. Norwich: FA Cup Fourth Round Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

Liverpool FC VS Norwich City

| Sunday, January 28th |

FA Cup Fourth Round | Anfield

2:30PM BST/9:30AM EST

Prior to Friday, there was certainly a lot floating about pre-match regarding Liverpool’s form, finding themselves - for the second time in 3 years - competing on all fronts in late January, and even a little bit on Norwich manager David Wagner lining up against his friend and mentor, Jurgen Klopp. Now, of course, the storyline is simply that this is the beginning of the end to Klopp’s inimitable time at Liverpool.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs. Norwich, FA Cup Fourth Round

Television & Streaming: Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Go Extra (UK); NBC & Peacock (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); FuboTV (Canada); Star Sports Select (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport Maximo (Nigeria); 102 mio Stadium (Singapore); SuperSport Maximo (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Online Radio: LFCTV GO

Liverpool

Team news is in!



Here’s how we line up to take on Norwich in the #EmiratesFACup #LIVNOR — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 28, 2024

Norwich

