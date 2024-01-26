 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jamie Carragher Calls Klopp Departure a “Body Blow”

The football world, much like Liverpool fans, have reacted in shock

By Mari Murphy
/ new
&nbsp;Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on January 26, 2024 in Kirkby, England.
Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on January 26, 2024 in Kirkby, England.
Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jamie Carragher echoed the feelings of many of us as he responded to the news that Jürgen Klopp will be stepping down as Liverpool head coach at the end of the season, alongside the rest of his coaching staff.

The former Liverpool defender and sports personality tweeted about the impact of Klopp’s depature on his former club, stating that though the news is sooner than expected, it “was always going to be a body blow to the club whenever it came.”

Like many of us, Carragher is also hopeful that the Klopp era can end with a “bang”: after all, the Reds are still in all four competitions they entered this season...

More From The Liverpool Offside

Liverpool News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liverpool Offside Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Liverpool FC news from Liverpool Offside