Jamie Carragher Calls Klopp Departure a “Body Blow”

Jamie Carragher echoed the feelings of many of us as he responded to the news that Jürgen Klopp will be stepping down as Liverpool head coach at the end of the season, alongside the rest of his coaching staff.

The former Liverpool defender and sports personality tweeted about the impact of Klopp’s depature on his former club, stating that though the news is sooner than expected, it “was always going to be a body blow to the club whenever it came.”

This news was always going to be a body blow to the club whenever it came.

I just thought it would be another few years away.

What a manager, what a man, let’s go out with a bang Jurgen! https://t.co/ajw372IEWX — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 26, 2024

Like many of us, Carragher is also hopeful that the Klopp era can end with a “bang”: after all, the Reds are still in all four competitions they entered this season...