FSG’s Reaction to Jürgen Klopp Departure News

Liverpool head coach Jürgen Klopp informed the club of his decision to step down in November 2023, per his press conference, and the boss told reporters that the news was not met with celebration:

“They [FSG] didn’t smash a party! We developed a really good relationship over the years, but I explained it and they know me now for so long that they know I don’t say these kind of things and leave a little bit of the door open: ‘Come on, try to convince me’ and these kind of things.

“As I said, we’ve known each for so long and that good. That was clear and they accepted, they just accepted it. Nobody was really happy. The few people I have told so far, who I told so far, were not really happy. I am not happy with it, I just know it’s right.

Speaking further on his decision — and his decision to announce the change — Klopp analyzed his own decision to leave and its relative rarity in the sport:

“What are the alternative scenarios? What are they? Usually as a manager you get the sack. You have a bad spell before – five, six, seven weeks – and everybody is relieved when you part ways. I’m not sure what’s the other one… you get ill and you have to stop.

“And unfortunately, or fortunately, I have to do it like that. I don’t like that we have to make that fuss of myself, I don’t consider myself as that important but I know that the outside world sees that slightly different. That’s why we do that.

“Doing a press conference, doing an official announcement is a rare thing to do in that situation; we just want to make sure that everybody who is with us gets informed in the best possible way. But after this I’m completely in the Norwich game [on Sunday].

“I’m completely in the Chelsea game, in the Arsenal game, whatever game is coming up. I’m completely in that. There is no need for any farewell parties now, there is a long season to go. I want to be 100% in it, and I am. I am.

“Nobody has to worry about my mindset. It would be really cool if you just could accept my decision as a difficult one but the right one. That’s it. Because as much as I love everything, I still think it’s the right one – that could show you it is probably the right one.

“I am OK. I am healthy, as much as you can [be] at my age. Little bits and bobs, stuff like that, but nothing anybody has to be concerned about, so that’s absolutely fine.

“I told the club already in November. I have to explain a little bit that maybe the job I do people see from the outside, I’m on the touchline and in training sessions and stuff like this, but the majority of all the things happen around these kind of things.”