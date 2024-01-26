When There’s No Words: Jürgen Klopp In Memes

Being on the west coast of the United States means that we’re late to the party a lot of times when UK news drops. We are eight hours behind the United Kingdom, and as such a lot of news that would be going out first thing in the morning over there, happens while this writer is still sleeping.

I’m thankful that the team at TLO towers are so widespread that things like the unexpected announcement of beloved manager Jürgen Klopp leaving Liverpool at the end of the season gets covered in a timely manner. It also means that sometimes I sit back and don’t know what else to say that hasn’t been said already. Everyone else has been able to process this news for hours before it even met me, crashing like a wave from the Pacific Ocean. This isn’t even bone deep disappointment like some other unexpected news stories we’ve dealt with in the past year, but it is met with the kind of grateful sadness that comes with knowing that the end is not near, it’s finally here.

Thankfully, we live in an age where little photos and videos can do the emotional lifting for us, and express things we’re not sure how to express ourselves. They can also help us relive the moments that made experiencing this joyful and animated man as part of our club so memorable. These moments, forever immortalized on the internet, will keep his legacy alive for all of us once he leaves, riding off into the golden sunset this summer to experience “a normal life” once more.

So let’s sit with some memes for a little bit, and let them hold our feelings of gratitude and sadness, while other people put words to emotions.

Liverpool fans thinking about all the beautiful memories Klopp gave us… pic.twitter.com/dWhRdGjwwx — Vision (@Lfc__vision) January 26, 2024

Everyone laughed and then he went and won the fucking lot. pic.twitter.com/q2qRxpRaEx — Rory Bond (@Rory_Bond) January 26, 2024

Remember when Adam Lallana did this in the 90th minute to make it Norwich 4-5 Liverpool?



And Jurgen Klopp broke his glasses in the celebrations https://t.co/itARID4a5Q — GOAL (@goal) July 28, 2020

Klopp: The best word I can say to describe this 'boom!'

Boooomb

Normal one #LFC #YNWA#Klopp pic.twitter.com/tA7lhmOeYI — H A M D Y (@hamdy_naguib) March 2, 2016

Just 13 seconds of Klopp laughing so much from Robbo wearing that vest. pic.twitter.com/XLT2sNgTUM — Samuel (@SamueILFC) January 26, 2024

Kenny mocking Klopp for pulling his hamstring pic.twitter.com/CPhrL3EE6s — Anfield Agenda (@AnfieldAgenda) May 22, 2023

Klopp was doing this the morning after suffering the most soul-crushing UCL final defeat, he went on to win it the following year. Where are we ever going to find another person like him? pic.twitter.com/zzW2rNuBTW — Jarred (@JarredLfc) January 26, 2024

Many are talking about Trent and how he will feel about Klopp leaving but y'll know all our academy boys feel the same.



Remember when he said this about Kelleher



"I am two things a professional football manager and a human being and a human being won."pic.twitter.com/pE1KV8UkMj — Fåb (@redfxb) January 26, 2024

Jurgen Klopp hit the dance floor with Luis Diaz's family pic.twitter.com/1DD1khJnlG — David McGrady (@Djmc76) June 1, 2022

'Let's talk about six, baby'



Six glorious years of Jurgen Norbert Klopp at Liverpool FC ❤️ pic.twitter.com/o6PC5V2KCv — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) October 8, 2021

LMAO nah i’m gonna miss him so much pic.twitter.com/OEwamVD9PI — (@joyibou) January 26, 2024

you’re laughing? i’m having a mental breakdown at work and you’re laughing? https://t.co/BcpT9gHDkU — sister laura (@lauraw97_) January 26, 2024

getting my heart broken by a 56 year old German fella was not on my 2024 bingo card — (@applekaurr) January 26, 2024

Me as soon as the new Liverpool manager gets announced pic.twitter.com/p8piwunGz9 — Gbemiga (@Gbemiga__A) January 26, 2024

We could go on and on and on but won’t because this is a lot already, but it also just goes to show the impact that this man and his beliefs had on the Liverpool culture as a whole. He changed everything, and for the better.