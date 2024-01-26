 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

When There’s No Words: Jürgen Klopp In Memes

How do you put this moment into words? When so many people have already done it first?

By Jordan J. Keeble
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Jurgen Klopp to leave Liverpool at end of season Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

Being on the west coast of the United States means that we’re late to the party a lot of times when UK news drops. We are eight hours behind the United Kingdom, and as such a lot of news that would be going out first thing in the morning over there, happens while this writer is still sleeping.

I’m thankful that the team at TLO towers are so widespread that things like the unexpected announcement of beloved manager Jürgen Klopp leaving Liverpool at the end of the season gets covered in a timely manner. It also means that sometimes I sit back and don’t know what else to say that hasn’t been said already. Everyone else has been able to process this news for hours before it even met me, crashing like a wave from the Pacific Ocean. This isn’t even bone deep disappointment like some other unexpected news stories we’ve dealt with in the past year, but it is met with the kind of grateful sadness that comes with knowing that the end is not near, it’s finally here.

Thankfully, we live in an age where little photos and videos can do the emotional lifting for us, and express things we’re not sure how to express ourselves. They can also help us relive the moments that made experiencing this joyful and animated man as part of our club so memorable. These moments, forever immortalized on the internet, will keep his legacy alive for all of us once he leaves, riding off into the golden sunset this summer to experience “a normal life” once more.

So let’s sit with some memes for a little bit, and let them hold our feelings of gratitude and sadness, while other people put words to emotions.

We could go on and on and on but won’t because this is a lot already, but it also just goes to show the impact that this man and his beliefs had on the Liverpool culture as a whole. He changed everything, and for the better.

More From The Liverpool Offside

Liverpool News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liverpool Offside Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Liverpool FC news from Liverpool Offside