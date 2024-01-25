Van Dijk: “It Feels A Little Bit Familiar!”

Liverpool FC passed the test with an assured performance in a 1-1 draw against Fulham at Craven Cottage, sealing their spot in the Carabao Cup Final against Chelsea at Wembley on the 25 of February. Missing several key players but with many of their returns on the horizon, the Reds simply did what they had to do and managed the heck out of the game.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, captain Van Dijk was excited:

“[It sounds] very good. It feels a little bit familiar! “Obviously we wanted to make sure we did the right things. Fulham played at home, brought the flags out and brought a good atmosphere, I think their manager said it was the biggest game of the season so far. “We had to be ready to fight and I think we started the game very well, scored a good goal and created many chances to double the lead or triple the lead. “But in the end, we find a way and we go to Wembley and I can’t wait to see all our fans there again.”

The captain also had high praise for Connor Bradley and Jarell Quansah, who featured on the right side of defence in the game:

“Very well. Obviously the right-hand side was not maybe the most experienced side today, but they did very well. “The whole season already I’m proud of these guys. It’s only a beginning for them and they must feel it that way as well. “But to be going to the final with this performance is a very good thing and only shows what kind of progress they have made. Hopefully they can keep going.”

The Reds will have the chance to lift their first piece of silverware this time next month. Up the Carabao Cup Finalists Reds!