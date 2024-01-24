Fulham vs. Liverpool: League Cup 2023-24 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

FULHAM VS LIVERPOOL

| Wednesday, January 24th |

League Cup | Craven Cottage

8PM BST/3PM EST

Liverpool arrive in London for tonight’s semifinal against Fulham with a narrow 2-1 lead after their come from behind win at Anfield last time out. It was Liverpool’s second come from behind win against Fulham this season, although both were within the safe confines of Anfield. If the Reds hope to book their spot in Wembley next month, they will have to be on it from start to finish.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Fulham vs. Liverpool

Television & Streaming: Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Go Extra (UK); ESPN+ (USA); beIN Sports (Australia); DAZN (Canada); FanCode(India); Mola TV (Malaysia); SuperSport Maximo 2 (Nigeria); Mola TV (Singapore); SuperSport Maximo 2 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Online Radio: LFCTV GO

FULHAM

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

LIVERPOOL

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

JOIN THE TLO COMMUNITY

If you haven’t done so already, take a moment to sign up for an SB Nation account and join the community at The Liverpool Offside, where we’ll bring you and your fellow Reds fans from around the world full coverage of every Liverpool match from the 2023-24 season in the Premier League, Europa League, and domestic cups along with breaking news, insight and opinion, tactical discussion, and post-match reaction.