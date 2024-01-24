 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fulham vs. Liverpool: League Cup 2023-24 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

Live coverage of Liverpool’s League Cup game at Fulham with lineup news, streaming and television options, and live updates.

By Zachary Marx
Liverpool FC v Fulham FC - Premier League Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

FULHAM VS LIVERPOOL

| Wednesday, January 24th |
League Cup | Craven Cottage
8PM BST/3PM EST

Liverpool arrive in London for tonight’s semifinal against Fulham with a narrow 2-1 lead after their come from behind win at Anfield last time out. It was Liverpool’s second come from behind win against Fulham this season, although both were within the safe confines of Anfield. If the Reds hope to book their spot in Wembley next month, they will have to be on it from start to finish.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Fulham vs. Liverpool

Television & Streaming: Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Go Extra (UK); ESPN+ (USA); beIN Sports (Australia); DAZN (Canada); FanCode(India); Mola TV (Malaysia); SuperSport Maximo 2 (Nigeria); Mola TV (Singapore); SuperSport Maximo 2 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Online Radio: LFCTV GO

FULHAM

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

LIVERPOOL

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

Liverpool News 24/7

