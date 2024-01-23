Referee Expert Weighs In On Diaz Challenge

Liverpool returned to Premier League action this weekend with an emphatic second half performance to win away at Bournemouth 4-0. However, the match was 0-0 at half time and the first half could’ve gone different if VAR had intervened on a certain situation. In about the 36th minute, Justin Kluivert went in for a clumsy challenge on Luis Diaz. A tackle reminiscent of Curtis Jones’ sending off against Tottenham.

Every week Sky Sports invites former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher on to Ref Watch to analyze the most contentious referee decisions of the week.

“It’s certainly not ‘play on’,” Gallagher said. “Is it above the ankle? Yes, I don’t think it looks good, but as he goes to play the ball MacAllister just nudges him.

“He comes from such a short distance, he’s just off balance. It’s a free kick and yellow card, but I don’t think it’s a red card.”

Further more, it seems like VAR Paul Tierney agrees with Gallagher’s assessment. Liverpool.com has reported that Tierney viewed the tackle to have only met the threshold for a reckless challenge, not a dangerous tackle. VAR cannot intervene on yellow card worthy offenses, thus the reason why Tierney did not recommend the on field referee to take a look at the monitor.