Szoboszlai: Will Consider a Liverpool Tattoo if He Wins Silverware

Speaking recently to Chris Shaw of Liverpoolfc.com for Carlsburg’s Inked series at the club, Dominik Szoboszlai was clear on his tangible goals with Liverpool FC:

“I’ve been here for six months, I want to be here long enough and achieve a lot of things until I do something that is forever.

“A trophy, this is the thing [for a tattoo]. I was thinking [for] a long time that I should get the German Cup trophy from when I played in Leipzig, because I won it twice and I was there when they won it [for the] first time in their history. I’m still thinking about it but even if I [win] more, probably maybe I’m going to do it. We will see.

“I need more time. It’s just the beginning hopefully. I want to be here as long as I can and do my best and win as many trophies as I can.

“As we see now in this moment, we are in the middle of the season so now it’s getting even more started. We are at the top of the table and we want to be there at the end of the league.”

The Hungarian captain already has a sense of the club even as a relative newcomer:

“[Liverpool is] one of the biggest clubs in the world. The people, how they love the club is amazing, they always show us support.

“Of course, sometimes it doesn’t work that well [on the pitch] but we are always working on it. We don’t do it bad because we want to, it’s just this day. We have also a couple of days where we cannot do our 100 per cent and even if you do 100 per cent it will maybe not be enough.

“But this is the thing: [they are] still there, enjoying, and [I’m] happy to have fans like that.”

For more information on the tattoos the midfielder already has, check out Shaw’s article over on the club site.