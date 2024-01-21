Bournemouth 0, Liverpool 4: Man Of The Match

It was a tight match between the two Premier League teams in the best run of form...until it wasn’t. A fairly back and forth first half with few real chances became a lopsided affair dominated by Liverpool in the second half.

Alexis Mac Allister had quite possibly his best match for the Reds since signing this summer. The holding midfielder was all over the pitch to mop things up on the defensive side and was an absolute catalyst starting the attack. Curtis Jones continued to show just how important he is to this side, controlling things with his smart passing and high pressing. Ibrahima Konaté was sensational in the back, doing yeoman's work to clear out any potential chances that broke through. He also was spraying the ball over the pitch from deep. On the attacking end, Diogo Jota and Darwin Núñez scored a brace a piece in the second half, with both players being heavily involved in a goal for the other as well.

Now let us know how you saw it. We’ve narrowed down the options to a few of the players we thought had the best performances for the Reds, now make your choice and vote for who you think should be the Man of the Match—or take to the comments to let us know that we got it wrong by not even including the real man of the match in the options.

