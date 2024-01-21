Matchday: Bournemouth vs. Liverpool

AFC Bournemouth VS Liverpool FC

| Sunday, January 21st |

Premier League | Vitality Stadium

4:30PM BST/11:30AM EST

It’s the first Premier League match for the Reds since sending Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo off to their respective national teams as they play in their international tournaments. Liverpool currently sit atop the league table, two points ahead of both Manchester City and Arsenal (with a game in hand on the Gunners to boot). City’s all-galaxy midfielder, Kevin De Bruyne is back with a terrible haircut but typically elite-level play. The task today feels maddeningly simple: claim three points and force all those behind you to remain perfect. As it ever was in the Ludicrous Money But No Sanctions Era of Football.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Bournemouth vs. Liverpool

Television & Streaming: Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Go Extra (UK); USA Network (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); FuboTV (Canada); Star Sports Select (India); TV Asahi (Japan); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport Maximo (Nigeria); 102 mio Stadium (Singapore); SuperSport Maximo (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Online Radio: LFCTV GO

Bournemouth

Liverpool

Team news is in!



Here’s how the Reds line up to take on A.F.C. Bournemouth ✊ #BOULIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 21, 2024

