Squad Injury Update: Targeting Fulham, Not Bournemouth

Ahead of Bournemouth this weekend Liverpool head coach Jürgen Klopp has cautioned fans not to expect players returning from injury — though good progress has been made by Andy Robertson and Dominik Szoboszlai, in particular:

“They are all positive but not ready. But they are all going in the right direction, getting closer and closer and closer. Some of them might be in kind of part of team training next week.

“But for the Bournemouth game I don’t expect anybody back. I hope nobody [else] will be out until then.

“But after Bournemouth, maybe for Fulham, we will see how the boys do. But they are all close. Trent close, Dom close, Robbo close. All going in the right direction, that’s all positive, but for the weekend’s game, no.”