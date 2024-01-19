 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Squad Injury Update: Targeting Fulham, Not Bournemouth

Fans should not expect too much excitement when it comes to returning players this weekend

By Mari Murphy
/ new
Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United at Anfield on January 01, 2024 in Liverpool, England. &nbsp;
Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United at Anfield on January 01, 2024 in Liverpool, England.  
Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Ahead of Bournemouth this weekend Liverpool head coach Jürgen Klopp has cautioned fans not to expect players returning from injury — though good progress has been made by Andy Robertson and Dominik Szoboszlai, in particular:

“They are all positive but not ready. But they are all going in the right direction, getting closer and closer and closer. Some of them might be in kind of part of team training next week.

“But for the Bournemouth game I don’t expect anybody back. I hope nobody [else] will be out until then.

“But after Bournemouth, maybe for Fulham, we will see how the boys do. But they are all close. Trent close, Dom close, Robbo close. All going in the right direction, that’s all positive, but for the weekend’s game, no.”

More From The Liverpool Offside

Liverpool News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liverpool Offside Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Liverpool FC news from Liverpool Offside