Klopp Waits For Information on Salah Injury

In his press conference ahead of Liverpool’s match against Bournemouth this weekend, Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp addressed injury reports from AFCON, where Mohamed Salah suffered an apparent hamstring issue:

“We don’t know anything. I spoke last night with him and how it is with these injuries, you need further assessment. That’s what they are doing now and then we will know more. Of course, it was in that moment a shock: ‘Oh my God, what is it?’

“You couldn’t see that it was like [being] hit by something with high-intensity, you couldn’t see [that] and then going down, you have these kind of hamstring injuries in a different way but he still felt it and we all know how rarely Mo goes off or needs to go off so there is definitely something and we will see.

“But I have no more information right now.”

The club will await information from further assessment as they consider sending medical personnel down to meet Salah to help facilitate his recover:

“We will see, that depends on the diagnosis. There will be an ultrasound and they will do an MRI and then we will know what it is and then we will see what Egypt plans. But it’s too early [to say], sorry.”

These tests and their results will make the picture clearer over coming days.