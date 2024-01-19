Let’s Take an Alexis Mac Allister Tattoo Tour

Alexis Mac Allister rocks a full sleeve of colorful tattoos on his left arm. As part of Carlsberg’s Ink series. The images and print all have a significance to the Argentina international.

He has 98 for the year he was born. He has the date of his professional debut with Argentina Juniors and the date that the club was promoted to the top flight. The Spanish phrase cree en ti y en los tuyos or, as he translates it, trust yourself and your people is there in looping cursive. The word familia is also featured, along with the names of most of his immediate family members.

“I’m still missing my sister but I will get it done,” he admitted. “I know she thinks about it! So I want her to be here as well. Loyalty is so important and of course something I receive from my family. They are the most important people in my life.”

The most prominent image is Jesus on his bicep, along with a crucifix below it. His elbow is adorned with a very cool looking roulette wheel which contains the numbers that he and his brothers have worn professionally. There’s a little boy with a ball under his arm to represent himself.

Looking towards the future, Mac Allister says that he will someday get tattoos to represent both his World Cup victory and his time at Liverpool.

“I want to get my tattoo about the World Cup first and then of course, I will get something about Liverpool, because since the first day I felt a really good connection with this club and I’m really happy to be here,” he said.

His arm is full, but instead of moving onto the other one, Mac Allister says he is considering moving onto his back for his next ink. Let’s hope that he’ll get to add a Premier League trophy to sit alongside his World Cup trophy sometime soon.