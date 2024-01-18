Liverpool to Face Norwich in FA Cup Fourth Round

It’ll be a reunion for manager Jürgen Klopp in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Liverpool FC had their place booked and were waiting on the result of the Bristol Rovers - Norwich City replay tie. Norwich took care of business 3-1, and former teammates at Mainz and fellow staff members at Borussia Dortmund, Klopp and David Wagner, will now face off on the sideline on Sunday, 28 January, at Anfield.

The last time these two teams played each other was also coincidentally in the FA Cup — Liverpool won 2-1 in a game at Anfield in the fifth round of the FA Cup en route to lifting the trophy at Wembley that year.

Of course, beyond that game, Norwich have gone up and down between the Premier League and the Championship in the last decade and have been on the receiving end of some beatdowns from the Reds. Most of you probably remember Luis Suarez scoring for fun against Paul Ruddy during his 3+ seasons here, and Klopp will be hoping for another fuss-free fixture then.

Up the FA Cup Reds.