Official: Rhys Williams Joins Port Vale on Half-Season Loan

Liverpool 22-year-old centre half Rhys Williams has today completed a move to join Port Vale in League One for the remainder of the 2023-24 season, with the clubs agreeing a half-season loan deal and the player heading off to join up with his new side.

Williams earned cult hero status with the Reds in the 2020-21 season, when he was called on unexpectedly alongside Nat Phillips to salvage Liverpool’s injury-struck season and then proceeded to do just that, helping the team to secure a surprise top four finish.

Since then, the has spent time at Swansea City and Blackpool—both in the Championship when he played for them—but with just 24 senior appearances over the past two seasons, finding game time for Williams was a priority for both Liverpool and the player.

Port Vale, currently 15th in League One and seven points clear of the drop, should offer him the opportunity to play week in and week out, which at this stage in his career is something of a priority for the player with an eye to his long-term footballing future.

Most recently, Williams had his loan spell with Aberdeen cut short by mutual agreement after the defender joined the Scottish Premiership side last summer but unfortunately failed to make a single appearance for them through the first half of the season.