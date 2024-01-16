Liverpool U18s Score Sensational Team Goal In 3-1 Win Over Stoke

The Liverpool FC Academy has done a fantastic job of producing talent that has been able to integrate with the senior team as opportunities allow over the past several years. Players like Jarrell Quansah, Ben Doak, Stefan Bajcetic, Conor Bradley, and Bobby Clark have all managed to look the part in both cameos and regular roles. That is a testament not only to the individual talent, but also the style of play promoted across the age groups.

On Saturday, Liverpool fans were treated to a glimpse of stylistic play from the U18s reminiscent of some of the iconic sweeping moves seen in the senior team. With the score tied at 1-1 with Stoke, the young Reds started with the ball on the left side of their own defensive box under a heavy press. Liverpool played through the press, involving the goalkeeper, defenders, and midfielders before quickly driving through the midfield and into the attack on the right side of the pitch. A smart dummy at the top of the box left the ball for Cody Pennington to drive a strike into the top corner. You can see the full move below.

The team move. The finish. ‍ pic.twitter.com/CEPEguZSd6 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 13, 2024

The strike itself is worthy of note in and of itself, but the sweeping move as a whole is a thing of beauty. Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s U18 side would go on to net a third goal from Michael Laffey in a well deserved win over Stoke.