FA Cup: Liverpool FC Women Draw London City Lionesses

Liverpool FC Women have drawn an away tie at the London City Lionesses in the Fifth Round of the Adobe Women’s FA Cup.

The Reds progressed in the competition by beating Bristol City this weekend at Ashton Gate, and will face the southern Barclays Championship side next. The Reds managed a late 1-0 win despite being down to 10 players following Ceri Holland’s second yellow in the sixtieth minute. Their resilience is rewarded with another away trip, though it will be a match Liverpool enter as favorites.

The fifth round fixture will be played on the weekend of February 10th, with specific details yet to be announced. The tie comes in the midst of a challenging fixture list for the Reds, who face Tottenham at home on February 4th and travel back south to face Brighton on February 18th.