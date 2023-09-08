Anfield Road End Completion Plans Released

After Buckingham Group appointing administrators and being unable to finish the Anfield Road End, Liverpool have been operating with limited capacity over the opening matches this season.

The club have appointed Rayner Rowen Construction (and other unnamed contractors) to complete the work, and will be attempting to work with as many of the previous sub-contractors as possible.

The reduced allocation will remain for at least the next three home games, as the new contractors assess what final works need to be completed and then produce a timeline. Following this, the new allocation will be phased in.

Due to this limited capacity for unexpected games, fans who have tickets for these areas will be compensated or accommodated, and the club will reach out to affected fans directly.

For the club’s full statement, look here.