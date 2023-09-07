Mohamed Salah Makes 2023 Ballon d’Or Shortlist

Mohamed Salah has made the 30-man 2023 Ballon d’Or shortlist. This isn’t the first go-around for the Egyptian, whose consistent performances for club and country have seen him in the running for world football’s top individual prize.

Despite Liverpool’s less than impressive 2022-23 season, Salah still managed to score 30 goals and 16 assists over the 51 games he played.

This is just the start of the winnowing down of contestants for the prize. Though it would be nice for Salah to get that recognition, it’s unlikely that this will be his year. The event will take place in Paris on October 30th.

The full 30-player shortlist is here:

Josko Gvardiol, Andre Onana, Karim Benzema, Jamal Musiala, Mohamed Salah, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Randal Kolo Muani, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Nicolo Barella, Emiliano Martinez, Ruben Dias, Erling Haaland, Martin Odegaard, Ilkay Gundogan, Yassine Bounou, Julian Alvarez, Vinicius Junior, Rodri, Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Robert Lewandowski, Kim Min-jae, Luka Modric, Kylian Mbappe, Victor Osimhen, Harry Kane.

Voting is done by journalists from FIFA’s 100 top-ranked member nations.

