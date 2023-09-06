Luis Díaz Reveals How His Game Has Changed Since Joining Liverpool

Luis Díaz earned Liverpool a point in the first game against Chelsea and then scored his second goal of the campaign in their home opener against Bournemouth. He’s been a big contributor so far, after missing out on a lot of last season with injury.

Díaz joined Liverpool in January 2022 from Porto to help rejuvenate Liverpool’s aging front line. In an interview for the Aston Villa matchday programme, Díaz talks about what he’s learned since joining the club and how his style of play has evolved.

“When you come over to Europe, you work a lot more on those facets of your game, being aggressive,” he said. “I learnt a lot about decision-making too and being more relaxed when a chance comes around. I think I’ve grown both in football terms and on a personal level, and all that makes me very happy.”

He also revealed that he’s bonded with fellow South American player Alexis Mac Allister, who arrived this summer.

“Alexis and I have had a good friendship from when he first arrived. He’s been very close to me and, of course, to the other South American players – we spend a lot of time together with Darwin and Alisson and all get on really well. As for what Alexis brings to the team, well, he just has so much quality. He gets the team playing and he brings a real dynamism.”

It’s been fun in the early stages of the season watching this new look Liverpool come together. It’s clear that Díaz is on track to carve a place for himself in it for years to come.