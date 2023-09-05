Ibrahima Konate Officially Withdrawn from French Squad

With the international break upon us, we now have the chance to see which of the first team players will be looking to try and stake their claim on their respective national teams. And for the Liverpool players with European links, the attention turns to a cycle for the upcoming Euros. (Related: thanks to the late edition of this year’s World Cup due to being unable to play during the normal summer time, this writer had to confirm that the Euros are, in fact, less than a year away.)

Conversely, this is also the time we find out which players won’t be making the trip to join their countrymen. Some will come as a bit of a surprise but others won’t. Ibrahima Konate is an example of the latter as the French centerback has officially announced that they won’t be joining up with Les Bleus over the next fortnight due to his ongoing injury.

Being that Konate has missed out on the last few weeks of matches and with no firm timetable for his return to the pitch with the Reds being announced, this would be a pretty obvious withdrawal to make. Didier Deschamps announcing the withdrawal, though, ties a tidy bow and allows Liverpool fans a bit of relief from the outside chance that Ibou might rush himself to get fit for France.

Of course, there’s an outside chance that this just highlights that the Frenchman’s hamstring injury needs more time to heal. Still, this news ensures that he’ll at least get that time and will have the additional 11 days, now, to get fit in time to make the trip to Molineux to face Wolverhampton. Here’s hoping he can beat the proverbial race to fitness and ease the seemingly ever-present centerback crisis.