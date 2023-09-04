Alexander-Arnold and Quansah Withdraw from England Duty

Trent Alexander-Arnold was subbed off on 71’ this weekend against Villa, and the defender looked to have picked up a muscle issue.

After the match James Pearce reported that the acting captain would go for scans on his hamstring, making his participation with England a doubt.

Liverpoolfc.com today reports that the Liverpool vice captain withdrew from the England squad with a hamstring issue. Alexander-Arnold will miss England’s fixtures against Ukraine and Scotland this week, and he will instead rehabilitate with medical staff at Liverpool’s AXA Training Center.

After the Villa match on Sunday head coach Jürgen Klopp had confirmed reports of Alexander-Arnold’s injury:

“I asked Trent and he said it was his hamstring,” Klopp said. “Not too serious is his opinion but we have to wait for the scans and then we will know more.”

The resulting scan has shown a minor issue which will sideline the defender for about two weeks. His availability for Liverpool’s next league match against Wolverhampton Wanderers will depend on how he reacts to treatment, per James Pearce’s update today.

It was also announced today that Jarell Quansah withdrew from England U20 duty, though no information on any injury was provided.