Tottenham Hotspur 2, Liverpool 1: Man of the Match

I will say that I don’t think I’ve ever seen a match go down to nine men but that’s exactly what happened in London on Saturday when Liverpool visited Tottenham. Once again a Premier League referee decided to take a perfectly good match and ruin things by trying to control it himself - in this case it was Simon Hooper being card happy.

The match did see the return of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate from the bench, once the Reds went down to nine following Diogo Jota’s dismissal, but by then it was only a more strenuous uphill climb towards the three points. In the end, we only fell victim to their traps and undid ourselves.

Now let us know how you saw it. We’ve narrowed down the options to a few of the players we thought had the best performances for the Reds, now make your choice and vote for who you think should be the Man of the Match—or take to the comments to let us know that we got it wrong by not even including the real man of the match in the options.

And as always, a reminder that for anyone visiting on Apple News or Google AMP and looking to cast a vote who can’t see the poll, you can make it visible by navigating to the front page of The Liverpool Offside and loading the full version of the story from there.