Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2023-24 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR VS. LIVERPOOL

| Saturday, September 30th |

Premier League | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

5:30PM GMT/12:30PM EST

Liverpool hunt for an eighth consecutive win when they travel to London to take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool

Television & Streaming: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); USA Network (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); FuboTV (Canada); Star Sports Select 1 (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport Maximo 1 (Nigeria); 221 Hub Premier 1 (Singapore); SuperSport Maximo 1 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Online Radio: LFCTV GO

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

LIVERPOOL

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

