Liverpool 3, Aston Villa 0: Man Of The Match

In the fourth match of the season, Liverpool seemed to put it all together against Aston Villa. Dominik Szoboszlai set the tone early with a sensational left-footed strike to open the scoring. Trent Alexander-Arnold got the assist for Szoboszlai, and was sensational across the board before going off with a knock in the second half. Darwin Núñez created the second and third goals, forcing an own goal by Matty Cash before flicking a header for Mohamed Salah to finish off. Despite missing their two regular center backs, Liverpool saw a fantastic performance from Joe Gomez in particular to keep Aston Villa from having many clear chances to help the Reds to their first clean sheet of the season. Of course, when there was a clear chance, Alisson was on hand (literally) to keep the ball out of the net with a couple of strong saves.

Now let us know how you saw it. We’ve narrowed down the options to a few of the players we thought had the best performances for the Reds, now make your choice and vote for who you think should be the Man of the Match—or take to the comments to let us know that we got it wrong by not even including the real man of the match in the options.

