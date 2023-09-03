Liverpool vs. Aston Villa: Premier League 2023-24 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

LIVERPOOL VS ASTON VILLA

| Sunday, September 3rd |

Premier League | Anfield

2:00PM BST/9:00AM EST

The transfer window is finally closed, so I guess we have to focus on the actual football? Weird. Quietly, Liverpool has racked up 7 points from three matches and they have two of the toughest away grounds, Stamford Bridge and St. James Park, out of the way. Today, they take on Unai Emery’s Aston Villa before the international break happens.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs. Aston Villa

Television & Streaming: Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Go Extra (UK); USANetwork & Peacock (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); FuboTV (Canada); Star Sports Select (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport Maximo (Nigeria); 102 mio Stadium (Singapore); SuperSport Maximo (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Online Radio: LFCTV GO

LIVERPOOL

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

ASTON VILLA

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

JOIN THE TLO COMMUNITY

If you haven’t done so already, take a moment to sign up for an SB Nation account and join the community at The Liverpool Offside, where we’ll bring you and your fellow Reds fans from around the world full coverage of every Liverpool match from the 2023-24 season in the Premier League, Europa League, and domestic cups along with breaking news, insight and opinion, tactical discussion, and post-match reaction.