Bournemouth Manager Reacts to Carabao Cup Draw

Liverpool FC booked their place in the Round of 16 of the Carabao Cup with a comprehensive 3-1 win against Leicester City. They’ll face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on 31 October.

The Cherries won 2-0 against Championship team Stoke City. The Reds will be their third opponents in the competition after having dispatched Swansea and Stoke. After the game, their manager Andoni Iraola had this to say after learning they had drawn Liverpool:

“It’s a tough one. Liverpool at home.” “At least it is at home. We wouldn’t have chosen Liverpool for sure, but I think we have to give our best.” “There are no weak teams in this moment of the competition, they are strong. But you prefer if you don’t match against these top-level clubs.” “We’ve not been lucky, but we are going to try and we are going to give them a tough match for sure.”

With Manchester City’s elimination at the hands of Newcastle, it looks like there’s going to be a trophy up for grabs.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle, and Manchester United (there’s also Chelsea, but I need to pause for a laugh here) remain in the competition, with the latter two facing off at Old Trafford in the next round. The Gunners also have a tough game against fellow Premier League opposition in West Ham.

We’ll see how it all plays out at the end of next month.