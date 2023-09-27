Liverpool 3, Leicester City 1 - Match Recap: Cometh The Dom, Cometh Us All

Liverpool 3 - 1 Leicester Square

Reds: Gakpo 48’, Szoboszlai 70’, Jota 89’

Foxe: McAteer 3’

Pre-Match

As expected it’s a highly-changed side from Jurgen Klopp. That said, the front line of Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo, and Ben Doak gives us a lot to be excited about. Curtis Jones, who appears to be deployed at right back, leads the side out as captain; a big moment for the Scouser.

First Half

Well, that is not the start we would’ve wanted! Tsimikas appeared to be stamped on while losing the ball, and then it was a pretty straight-forward pass to get in behind. It also appeared to be offside, but we’ll never get a second look. The Magic of the Cup™. Anyway, the bad guys scored.

As if the home side wasn’t already angry at the refs just a few minutes in, Ben Doak got hacked down in the box, but the ref waved “play on.” Are we surprised? We are not.

Liverpool create a flurry of good chances, which somehow does not end with the net bulging. Doak nearly broke the post with his shot from close range, but the Reds remain behind. These opening 15 minutes have been all action. Fun for the neutral!

I’m not entirely sure that there isn’t a forcefield of some description across the face of the visitor’s goal. The Reds had quite a few chances to equalize, only to be denied by improbable physics. Liverpool have a lot of firepower on the pitch, as well as Diaz and Núñez on the bench, so there’s every chance they turn this around in the second half.

Second Half

We start the half with a Dutch connection! Ryan Gravenberch picked out Gakpo to equalize!

Welp, forcefield is back.

Klopp makes his first subs in the 65th minute. Doak and Gravenberch come off for Dominik Szoboszlai and Darwin Chaos Himbo Núñez. Aaaand Liverpool should’ve made it 2-1 within seconds of their introduction, but the press somehow works too well and they get in each other’s way.

Well, big Dom picked it up from about 25 yards out and just leathered it into the top corner. In a few years they’ll be calling that Messi lad the Argentinian Szoboszlai.

Captain Curtis Jones comes off in the 79th minute, hands the arm band to Kelleher, and is replaced by Stefan Bajcetic.

OK, this match has been pretty fucking fun. Good football? Not especially. But FUN.

And to cap it off, Quansah wins it back in the attacking third, drives into the box, passes to Jota, who finishes with a brilliant backheel, with a kiss off the post. ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?

Final Thoughts

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Liverpool concede first and then win rather comfortably 3-1. Whatever, the lads keep