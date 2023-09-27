Liverpool vs. Leicester City: League Cup 2023-24 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

LIVERPOOL VS LEICESTER CITY

| Sunday, September 23rd |

EFL League Cup| Anfield

7:45PM BST/2:45PM EST

Welcome back to League Cup action, everyone’s favorite fouth-tier competition. Unless you’re not in Europe (like our upcoming opponents), in which case it’s third-tier. Although Liverpool would like to keep their 18-match all comps unbeaten run going, if they were to choose a match to shit the bed, this would be a solid choice! Then again, losing to the Tory flag-shaggers in any capacity wouldn’t be ideal. So, hopefully the Reds can keep the good times rolling, even with a changed side.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs. Leicester City

Television & Streaming: No Coverage (UK); ESPN+ (USA); beIN Sports 3 (Australia); DAZN (Canada); No Coverage (India); No Coverage (Malaysia); SuperSport GOtv (Nigeria); No Coverage (Singapore); SuperSport Variety 3 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Online Radio: LFCTV GO

LIVERPOOL

Team sheets posted approximately one hour before kickoff.

LEICESTER CITY

Team sheets posted approximately one hour before kickoff.

