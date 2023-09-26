Five of the Best: My Favorite Liverpool Left Backs from the Hodgepocalypse Era to Now

Kostas Tsimikas, the Greek Scouser, has decided to extend his stay on Merseyside. In celebration, I decided to take a trip back and think of my favorite players to hold the role of left back in my time as a Liverpool Fan (once more, shoutout to the Children of the Hodgepocalypse!). After going through my list, share your favorites in the comments!

Andrew Robertson - This is undoubtedly an easy choice given that the Scotsman has been a core player in the most successful set of Liverpool teams in the Premier League Era and among the best left backs of his generation, full stop. A creator, hard-nosed defender, and leader on the pitch, Robertson is clearly an all-timer on the pitch, but the added bit of him being a pretty genuinely funny person off of it is what boosts him well ahead of the pack. James Milner - Milly played an entire season as first choice left back and while he clearly preferred to play elsewhere on the pitch, his professionalism and general desire to do what it takes to simply be part of the matchday squad was on full display each time he opted to line up in the defensive spots. Nothing boring to me about a guy that just wants to put his head down and give his all for the team. Alberto Moreno - Oh, Alby. The Proto-Himbo of my Liverpool fandom experience. Possibly more pure Golden Retriever energy than even Darwin. I cannot stress how much I enjoyed watching him do his thing. He’ll forever be etched in my mind as the guy that attempted the Sturridge dance w/ Danny himself. A cult hero. Jose Enrique - During the very beginning of Liverpool’s slow climb back from the end of the H&G ownership, Jose Enrique provided a bright spark. Similarly goofy off the pitch as other left backs to follow, he represented a pretty big step up in ability for a club whose roster was quite dire. I’ll always remember his assist for that Suarez goal against Newcastle. He was also my favorite Liverpool character to write for the old LFC Detective Agency series. Kostas Tsimikas - What can I say, I have a type! Affable, easygoing, and seems to genuinely buy-in to the ethos of the club, Tsimikas has done a lot to endear himself to me during his time in Red. It’s also quite difficult to find that right level of player that is a clear level below your first choice at the position, but is more than capable of filling in when necessary, while also being content with that pecking order. Liverpool are lucky to have someone of his quality to play understudy to Robbo.

Now that I’ve had my say, please share your list in the comments!