Liverpool 3, West Ham 1: Man Of The Match

There were certainly some nervy spots, but in the end Liverpool deservedly got the win over a West Ham side who have been quite good this season. Alisson Becker stonewalled a couple of very good West Ham chances early to keep the Reds from conceding, and made a few more solid stops along the way. Joel Matip was a somewhat surprise starter at center back, but the lanky defender absolutely pocketed the usually dangerous Mikael Antonio. Virgil van Dijk was absolutely dominant in the air on both ends of the pitch, and he knocked down the corner kick for Jota to finish on Liverpool’s third goal. Dominik Szoboszlai again was popping up all over the pitch, doing everything with aplomb. He seriously is in the conversation for one of the best all around midfielders in the world right now. Darwin Núñez set up the opportunity for Mohamed Salah that turned into a penalty (which Mo converted), and the Uruguayan put the Reds ahead for good with an audacious finish in the second half. Salah, for his part, was electric all match long outside of his goal scored.

Now let us know how you saw it. We’ve narrowed down the options to a few of the players we thought had the best performances for the Reds, now make your choice and vote for who you think should be the Man of the Match—or take to the comments to let us know that we got it wrong by not even including the real man of the match in the options.

