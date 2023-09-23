Liverpool vs. West Ham 2023-24 Preview & Team News

LIVERPOOL VS. WEST HAM

| Sunday, September 24th |

Premier League | Anfield

2PM GMT/9AM EST

Liverpool return to the Premier League when they host West Ham United on Sunday afternoon at Anfield. The Reds are on a five game winning streak and are undefeated this season, only drawing their first match against Chelsea.

Despite this, they have yet to manage a clean sheet and have, more often than not, found themselves needing to claw back to victory after conceding an early goal. The good news is that Virgil van Dijk will return to league play after a two game suspension. The bad news is that new player Ryan Gravenberch hobbled off the pitch on Thursday.

Klopp is hopeful that it’s only a cramp, but regardless, Gravenberch will likely not be included in the starting XI on a Thursday / Sunday turnaround.

On the other side of the pitch, David Moyes’ men have had a healthy start to the season. They’ve managed 10 points from their first five games. However, one of the best stats in all of world football is Moyes’ record with teams at Anfield. We can only hope he continues his hilariously ineffective streak on Sunday.

Predicted Liverpool Lineup (4-3-3)

Alisson; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Graverberch, as mentioned, is doubtful for Sunday’s match. Also probably not ready to come back will be Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara, so we’re likely to see Joe Gomez resume his substitute role at right-back.

For West Ham, Jarrod Bowen and Aaron Cresswell will both need to be assessed before the match. Meanwhile, Moyes has a host of players returning from injury, including Alphonse Areola, Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd and Emerson Palmieri.

What the Managers Had to Say

Jurgen Klopp: “But there are so many extremely strong opponents – West Ham is one of them when you see them. Really exciting project as well. I’m happy for David that he really built this team now over a few years. Even with Declan Rice out, they look really good, I have to say. [James] Ward-Prowse, super signing.”

David Moyes: “In recent years, we have given them tough games and we’ll try to give them a good game on Sunday. We know we’re playing a good side and we want to show what we can do.”

The Officials

Referee: Chris Kavanagh. Assistants: Mat Wilkes, Mark Scholes. Fourth official: Craig Pawson. VAR: David Coote. Assistant VAR: Nick Greenhalgh.

