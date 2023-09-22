Melwood to be Included with AXA Naming Rights

Liverpool Women recently moved to the Men’s former training ground at Melwood in Liverpool, and the club announced today that AXA, who have partnered the club since 2018, will expand their naming rights.

The Women’s facility will be named the AXA Melwood Training Centre, and will host women’s training, rehab, and press opportunities, alongside outreach and other club activities.

Commercial Director for LFC Ben Latty released a statement in regards to the expansion of the naming rights:

“It’s fantastic to see our partnership with AXA expand to show their commitment to both the women’s team and the men’s team, which aligns with the ‘One Club’ approach we have here at LFC.

“We are delighted that AXA have taken this opportunity to further their relationship with the club and it comes at an exciting time for our women’s team in their fantastic new home at the AXA Melwood Training Centre.”

From AXA’s side, Virginie Berçot, their global brand director, stated:

“This is a great opportunity to further our journey with Liverpool Football Club.

“In a world where women do not always benefit from the same conditions as men in sports, we are delighted to continue supporting and empowering female athletes. By inaugurating the new AXA Melwood Training Centre, we are proud to enable the LFC women’s team to keep playing at the top of their game.

“At AXA, we believe that being a woman shouldn’t be a risk in every aspect of life from health to business, including sports. This training centre is further proof of our commitment towards women.”

The financial value of this naming rights expansion was not discussed in any official release, though an increase in club revenue can be assumed — while the retention of “Melwood” in the official title should make the transition a smooth one.