Jurgen Klopp Provides Ryan Gravenberch Injury Update

Ryan Gravenberch made his full debut in the Reds’ 3-1 victory over LASK in the first match of Europa League group play, and it was a smashing success.

The ex-Bayern Munich man was a contender for man of the match, slaloming gracefully around the Raiffeisen Arena and ultimately assisting Luis Diaz for the go-ahead goal to make it 2-1 after his side once again battled back from going a goal behind.

A late substitution for what appeared to be a knock nearly tainted what was the perfect first real outing for the 21-year-old, although manager Jurgen Klopp has come out to allay any fears of serious injury.

“He told me he had cramp,” Klopp said speaking to TNT Sports after the game. “That makes sense, it was the first start for a while I think.”

Jürgen Klopp told me postmatch that Ryan Gravenberch just had a touch of cramp when he came off - first time he’s played extended minutes in a long time! #LFC #UEL @tntsports — Danny Jamieson (@DannyJamieson) September 21, 2023

“He did really well,” the manager continued on Gravenberch’s performance. “For the long time he was the best player on the pitch but in the first-half frustration grew then you saw him getting lost as well.

“It’s normal, these things happen but stayed in the game as long as he could, really good moments. He set up a good goal for Lucho, for not knowing a lot about his teammates, it looked pretty tuned.”

It was an overall for a player who looks set to be the final piece of the Liverpool midfield rebuild, but who had also arrived at Anfield with many not clear on exactly where he fit into a squad with a wealth of attacking and box-to-box midfielders.

However, performances like today show that there’s always room for talented pla