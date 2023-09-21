LASK vs. Liverpool Europa League 2023-24 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

LASK VS LIVERPOOL

| Thursday, September 21st |

Europa League | Raiffeisen Arena

5:45PM BST/12:45PM EST

Jurgen Klopp’s wacky and wild Reds travel to Austria to take on LASK. The Austrian side currently sits in 3rd in the Austrian Bundesliga, which has mostly been dominated by Red Bull Salzburg in recent years.

The big question for Klopp and Liverpool today is: how much do you rotate? It’s likely there will be some changes, but how much? Virgil van Dijk did the pre-game press conferences yesterday, so it would seem like he’s going to start.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Television & Regional Streaming: TNT Sports (UK) | Paramount Plus (USA) | 10 Play (Australia) | DAZN (Canada) | SONY TEN 2 HD (India) | Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia) | SuperSport Premier League (Nigeria) | beIN Sports 3 (Singapore) | SuperSport Premier League (South Africa) | full listings on LiveSoccerTV

LASK

LIVERPOOL

