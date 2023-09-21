Klopp: “We Are Here to Compete”

Ahead of Liverpool FC’s first game in the Europa League against LASK in Austria, manager Jürgen Klopp was in a reflective mood, recalling the previous time the Reds were in the competition (2015/16). He promised that the team was here to compete for the trophy, and not merely to rotate his squad.

“We are here to compete, not to give opportunities.”

“My first year I thought the Europa League was a bit too much for us until we got to the final.”

“I don’t think we were exceptional until the quarter-final, semi-final.”

“It is a different time, a different team. We are better prepared. We enjoy it more to be here because we had no clue at that time what to expect.”

“We have to be motivated and we are excited to play in the Europa League.”