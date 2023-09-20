Klopp Talk: “My Heart Is in Liverpool”

Following rumours of Liverpool FC manager Jürgen Klopp taking over as the manager of the German National team, the gaffer himself has cleared the air and reaffirmed his commitment to the Anfield club.

Speaking to German outlet RTL, he said:

“We’re building Liverpool 2.0 here, we want to attack again and not just look at how much longer can we go on.” “I have a loyalty to Liverpool. My heart is here in Liverpool.” “You can’t just cut out the eight years. I signed a contract here and, as far as I can remember, I wasn’t drugged or tied up and had to sign with my mouth!”

We already knew this when his agent rubbished the rumours, but it’s nice to hear it from the boss’s mouth.

He also chimed in on the now-likely appointment of Julian Nagelsmann as the German head coach:

“I think Julian is a great solution because he is a great coach. I would be very happy about it – if it happens that way.”

As it stands, it’s pretty likely that Klopp will at least see out his contract, which ends in 2026. He’s at the helm of an exciting new team, and we can’t wait to see what wonderful memories we’ll all make together.