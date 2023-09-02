Liverpool’s Europa League Fixtures Confirmed

UEFA, in all of its infinite wisdom, decided to have its Europa League and Europa Conference League draws on transfer deadline day. So, in case you missed it, the Reds will be in Group E, facing off against Austrian side LASK, Belgian side Union Saint Gilloise, and French side Toulouse.

All in all, it’s a pretty good draw for the Reds, both in terms of the competition and the distance needed to travel. No trips to Kazakhstan, lads. At least not until the Round of 358 of the knockouts.

The full fixture list is as follows, with times in BST. :

Thursday, September 21 – LASK (A) – 5:45pm

Thursday, October 5 – Union SG (H) – 8pm

Thursday, October 26 – Toulouse (H) – 8pm

Thursday, November 9 – Toulouse (A) – 5:45pm

Thursday, November 30 – LASK (H) – 8pm

Thursday, December 14 – Union SG (A) – 5:45pm

Other than starting and ending group play on the road, the fixture list is pretty kind to Liverpool. The Reds have home matches following each of the three aways, to West Ham, Brentford, and Manchester United, respectively. If the Reds win the group by the last match, it would also help with squad rotation ahead of the clash with United.

Matchday 2 is a little tricky, sandwiched between trips to Tottenham on Saturday, September 30, and Brighton on Sunday, October 8.

The Reds host Nottingham Forrest following Matchday 3, and host Fulham following Matchday 5.

Good draw. Let’s Europa, win the group, and then win the fucking thing.