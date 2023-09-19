Liverpool U21s Record First Ever EFL Trophy Win

While the first team have been off to a flying start in the Premier League, winning four and drawing once in their first four matches, the yutes have done their best to mirror them, and while they recorded their first loss of the campaign with a 1-4 drubbing at the hands of Middlesbrough at the start of the month, they bounced back today, notching their first ever win in the EFL Trophy.

Partaking in the competition for the fifth year in a row, the young Reds have lost in 12 consecutive matches, but on Tuesday, they finally broke their duck, dispatching Morecambe at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium with a convincing 3-0 win.

Bobby Clark — whose bleached mop many fans will have become acquainted with during pre-season — Mateusz Musialowski and Calum Scanlon got on the scoresheet, while Melkamu Frauendorf recorded a hat-trick of assists in a match where all the goals were scored in the first half.

The EFL Trophy began inviting youth teams from 16 Premier League sides back in 2016/17, hoping to bridge the gap for youngsters attempting to make the leap from youth to senior football without teams having to resort to the Loan Army method of youth development, and the Reds will hope that this first win can be the catalyst that sees them kick on and make a mark on the competition this campaign.